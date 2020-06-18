Wendy T. Caron (1967-2020)

WATERVILLE - Wendy T. Caron, 52, passed away May 28, 2020 at Glenridge Center in Augusta. She was born October 19, 1967 in Waterville, the daughter of Clinton P. and Marion M. (Wood) Caron.

She was educated in local schools and graduated from Waterville High School in 1986.

Wendy is survived by her daughter, Mariah Caron of Waterville; son, Michael Estes of Oakland; 3 sisters, Earlene Mitchell and husband James of Fairfield, Melinda Maciel and husband Bruce of Albion, Celena Caron of Brunswick; grandson, Jayden Stevens of Waterville; granddaughter, Kynlee Stevens of Waterville; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Clinton and Marion Caron; daughter, Brittany Estes.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Wendy’s memory to Waterville Humane Society, 100 Webb Road, Waterville ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.