Wilfred “Chuck” Pinkham (1933-2017)

STRONG - Wilfred "Chuck" Pinkham, 84, of Strong passed away July 21, 2017 at his home.

He was born May 17, 1933 to Forrest and Alma (Stevens) Pinkham on the family farm in Freeman. Wilfred was one of 17 children. Chuck was educated in the schools of Kingfield. He worked for local Lumberman until he retired. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Joanne Hilda Bachelder on June 28, 1958 and resided in Avon until their divorce in 1975. Born to them were seven children. He spent his life in the woods, loved the forest, enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball, and basketball. He was known for chewing tobacco.

Chuck is survived by his children Peggy Anderson Smith and her husband Steven of New Sharon, Mark Pinkham and his companion Kelly Dyer of Miami, FL, Anthony Pinkham and his wife Amanda of Avon, Daniel Pinkham and his companion Mistee Watson of New Sharon, Donald Pinkham and his wife Lisa of Dunnelon, FL, and Felicia Harris and her husband Douglas of Farmington Falls; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by Delia Hamel his companion of 24 years, and his son Wilfred Elwin Pinkham Jr.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. A private graveside service will take place at a later date at Mile Square Cemetery in Avon. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com