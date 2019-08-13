Willard A. Hatch II (1944-2019)

FARMINGTON - Willard A. Hatch II, 75, of Farmington, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.

He was born April 25, 1944, in Snowflake Arizona, to Reed and Edie Hatch, one of eight children.

Willard had a happy and rambunctious childhood in Taylor AZ, full of family, faith and activity, and participated in football, basketball, bullriding and baseball. He graduated from Snowflake Union High School in 1962, and went to Arizona State University that fall.

He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the New England States from 1963-1965, and met Carol Palmer in Farmington just a few weeks before his mission was complete. He transferred to Brigham Young University in Provo, UT to pursue Carol at her school, and the two were married August 25, 1967 in the Salt Lake City temple. He then transferred back to Arizona State, graduating in 1969 with a B.S.

Willard and Carol moved to Maine in 1972, where they started Hatch Homes, building over 100 modulars for many years in Franklin County. He and Carol took over her family's business, Palmer Realty, in 1982, and he worked for the rest of his life as a Realtor. Willard enjoyed Atlantic salmon fishing, hunting, and rooting against the Red Sox. His greatest happiness was when family was together, be it Maine, Arizona, or wherever a few could gather. His devotion to his faith and his service to others were a shining example to all who knew him; he put thousands of miles and hours into serving those who needed help. Willard was known for his ebullient personality, always having candy in his pockets, and his flamboyant Jerry Garcia ties.

Willard is survived by his wife Carol; three children, Jackie (Dan), W. Ansen III (Ashleigh), and Chris (Andrea); and 9 grandchildren: Katherine (Matt), Brian and Diane Hayes; Addison, Olivia, Willard Ansen IV (Drew), and Ruby Hatch; and David and Alice Hatch. He also has many beloved brothers and sisters, nieces, and nephews that live in AZ.

Services will be held this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on 141 Woodfield Dr. (formerly Perham Heights Dr.) Farmington, Maine. We invite everyone to attend this service, and would love to see you all and celebrate his life together.