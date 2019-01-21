Willard Blanchard Douglas (1932-2019)

WILTON - Willard Blanchard Douglas, 86 of Wilton, passed into glory on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

He was born on July 31, 1932 on the family farm in Wilton, the son of Charles and Muriel (Hamlin) Douglas. Willard resided on the farm for most of his life with his loving wife of 67 years. He was well known for his love of family, sense of humor, willingness to help anyone, and generous acts of kindness. Willard’s lifelong farming career encompassed the care and milking of his beloved (mostly) Guernsey herd, and his sawdust delivery business, which took him and his Mack truck all about central Maine. Willard was a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church, the National Farmers Organization, and a leader in the Franklin County Beef Boosters 4-H club.

A few of Willard’s other pleasures in life included football, basketball, volleyball, cribbage, Louis L’Amour books, which were read again and again, and molasses. In his younger years he loved to play basketball and volleyball in the gym or the backyard. He coached basketball at Calvary Hill Christian School. He is also well remembered for his oversized cribbage board and pegs, which saw much action when anyone stopped in for a visit and during the famous “Friday night cribbage parties”. Willard firmly believed all his grand and great grandchildren should begin learning the game at 8 years of age as he said this helped them with their math skills. It is suspected he did this to ensure a constant pool of cribbage players. Those who knew him will remember his love of all things molasses - cookies, cakes, or poured over hot biscuits.

Willard is survived by his wife, Joan (Legere) Douglas; children, Nancy Marble of Wilton, Cindy and husband Stephen Andrews of Lyman, Ronald and wife Donna Douglas of Hope, Susan and husband Jonathan Stewart of Auburndale, FL, Deborah and husband Barry Trask of Wilton, 17 grandchildren, 3 step- grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren “with no end in sight”. And sister Dorothy Clemens of Old Orchard. He is predeceased by sisters,

Caroline Mayo and Inez Wheeler; son-in-law, Peter Marble; grandson, Jeffrey Douglas; and great-grandson, Loren Keim.

Celebration of Life will be on February 2 at 11am at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, 195 US Route 2E, Wilton.

In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be given to Calvary Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 811, Wilton, ME 04294.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Sandy River and Androscoggin Hospice for their kindness during his stay.