William “Bill” A. Keyser (1964-2019)

SMITHFIELD - William “Bill” A. Keyser, 55, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 30, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born June 2, 1964 in Quincy, Massachusetts, the son of Chester and Bertha (Edson) Keyser.

He graduated from Tri-County Regional Vocational High School in 1982. Bill enjoyed cooking, barbequing, his small gardens, going for long walks, helping others and spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his son, Brendon Keyser of Bellingham, Massachusetts; daughter, Nicole Keyser of Bellingham, Massachusetts; 3 brothers, Jim Keyser and wife Karen of Freyburg, Dennis Keyser and wife Lisa of Canaan, David Keyser of Belgrade; sister, Debbie Gatie and partner Keith Wilde of Smithfield; many nieces and nephews.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Bill’s memory to Maine Breast Cancer Coalition, 499 Broadway PMB 362 Bangor, ME 0440-3460.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.