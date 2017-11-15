William ‘Bill’ Coolong Sr. (1934-2017)

AVON - William “Bill” George Coolong Sr., 83, of Avon, died peacefully early Saturday morning, Nov. 11, 2017. He went to be with his Lord and wife.

Bill was born on May 14, 1934, in Avon, the son of Charles and Iona (Philbrick) Coolong. He was one of six children.

Bill graduated from Phillips High School in the class of 1953. Later on, he enlisted in the Army Reserves. On July 6, 1956, he married his love, Leola (Lolli) White, in Phillips. Together they had three children. As a teenager, he worked beside his father in his lumbering business. Bill loved being a lumberman. He was chosen for the Rangeley Loggers Hall of Fame and was a dedicated lifetime member. He loved to ride in his Jeep on the back roads.

Bill is survived by; his children, William Coolong Jr. of Sabattus, Debra Coolong of Westbrook, and Lori Coolong Savage and companion Scott Pinkham of Phillips; his granddaughters, Jessica Savage of Avon, and Chelsea Coolong of Auburn; his two great granddaughters, Madison and Mckenzie Contreras of Avon; his sibling, Agnes Cook of Farmington. He was predeceased by; his loving wife Lolli; and his granddaughter Christy Ann Savage. Ironically, his father died on Nov. 11, 1983 (Veterans Day) and his granddaughter Christy died on his birthday, May 14, 1979.

The family would like to extend a special thank you; to Scott Pinkham, whom he loved dearly, for always being there and helping Bill whenever he needed help; to Angela Pinkham for being there to help after his passing; and to Jessica Savage for being there for him.

Donations in Bill’s memory may be made at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org (go to donate now-honor memorial gift-Tribute information-Bill Coolong.

At Bill’s request there will be no funeral. A graveside burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.