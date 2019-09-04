William ‘Bill’ Edward Lalancette (1955-2019)

ALBION - William “Bill” Edward Lalancette went to be with his parents, brother, and other loved ones, while surrounded by his family on Aug. 21, 2019, after a brief illness.

Born April 15, 1955, to William Hector Alfred Lalancette and Marie Germaine Constance (Lebranche.)

He was a very proud grandfather in the short time that he was. He was a hard worker and avid hunter. Hunting, fishing, and life in general will not be the same without him, but we know he is no longer in pain.

Dad will be sadly missed by his wife of 33 years, Laureen “Laurie” Lalancette of Albion. His daughter Kaitlyn, her husband Kevin and “Wimp Dog” of Benton. His son Tyler, fiance Kasey, and their daughter Quinn of Albion. His son Ethan of Albion and girlfriend Morgan of Benton. As well as sisters Eva, Carol, and Patricia, and brother Stephen. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, family, and hunting buddies.

Bill’s family would like to thank all of the family and friends that have come to visit, and tried to make everything easier, and the customers who asked of him. Also the staff at Augusta Maine General of 1 West, Dr. Ballem, Dr. Dohner, and the crew of doctors that worked diligently to find the cause of Dad’s pain and tried to keep him comfortable in his last days.

At his request there will be no funeral at this time, but a celebration of life Saturday, September 7, 2019 from noon to 4 p.m. at Albion Fire Station, 15 Benton Rd, Albion, Maine 04910.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan