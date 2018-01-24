William (Bill) F. Hollingsworth (1943-2018)

BELGRADE LAKES - William (Bill) F. Hollingsworth, 73, of Belgrade Lakes passed away on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at home, after losing his battle with lung cancer in the presence of family.

He was born in Medford, Mass. on June 24, 1943, son of Wilbur and Luella (Poland) Hollingsworth. Bill was raised in Arlington, Mass. Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brother Wayne Hollingsworth and Steve Jobs (His brother in spirit only).

Bill attended schools in Arlington, MA and graduated from Arlington High School in 1961. He enlisted in the Air Force after school where he met and married Juanita Pickering on Nov. 21, 1964. Bill remained in the Air Force for 8 years, reaching the rank of Technical Sargent and working in the famous Cheyanne Mountain facility in Colorado. After leaving the Air Force, Bill earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Farmington. He and his family settled in Belgrade Lakes, ME.

Bill was a great listener and enjoyed a long career as a substance abuse counselor. He was committed to helping others and was very involved in the local AA chapters, most notably the AA Chapter in Belgrade Lakes. Bill, especially in his battle against lung cancer, believed: "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can, And wisdom to know the difference."

Bill loved the Southwest, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Zion National Park and Mesa Verde. He enjoyed many trips out to the Southwest, photographing the nature that he loved so dearly. During his retirement, Bill enjoyed traveling and working on numerous projects he found interest in.

Bill is survived by his brother David Hollingsworth and wife Debbie of Belgrade Lakes, his brother Peter Hollingsworth of Cuernavaca, Mexico, his three sons Matthew Hollingsworth and wife Isabelle of Westwood, Mass., Chris Hollingsworth and wife Jodi of Farmington and Benjamin Hollingsworth and wife Candace of Copperas Cove, Texas. Bill is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Tucker, Taylor, Cooper and Casey Hollingsworth of Farmington; Autumn, Alexandra and Nicholas Hollingsworth of Copperas Cove, Texas; and Allana and Garson Hollingsworth of Westwood, Mass.

The family would like to thank the Togus VA Hospital and the Maine Veterans Home for their kind, comforting and thoughtful care of Bill.

