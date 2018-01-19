William “Bill” Fletcher (1934-2018)

In Loving Memory of William "Bill" Fletcher

Jan. 23, 1934 – Jan. 11, 2018

AUGUSTA - Bill made his transition on Jan. 11, 2018, with his wife and family by his side.

Bill, a life-long native of Augusta was known for his passion for nature and animals, especially his Multi-Champion Belgian Horses as well as rescuing and fostering senior and special need dogs. Bill served as a deputy sheriff in Kennebec County for nearly 30 years and was a part-time school bus driver in Augusta. Later in life his passion for trucking became a reality when he became the founder and owner of Fletcher Transport. Highly respected and loved in the community, Bill was always there with a smile and a helping hand.

Bill leaves to mourn his devoted and loving wife of 35 years, Stephanie Fletcher, his son Fred D. Fletcher and his wife Harvette and son, Paul A. Fletcher. Also, his beloved grandchildren Heather, Rebecca and Fred all of Augusta. He leaves his loving sisters Ruth Tondreau and Betty Noble and a host of nieces and nephews and his sisters-in-law Victoria and Karen. Bill is also survived by an “Honorary” son of his heart, Phil and longtime dear friends, Norman, Pierre, Patty and Lois.

A celebration of life will be in the spring. At this time there is no funeral or visitation hours.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Camp Maranacook Arts (www.campmaranacookarts.org/donate) Where Bill was an Advisory Board Member.

My Dearest Bill, “I will always love you like the strength of an eagle and the softness of a dove” As you told me, more times than I can ever count. Until we meet again. My love always, Stephanie

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.