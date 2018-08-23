William “Bill” G. Hayes (1952-2018)

NORRIDGEWOCK - William “Bill” G. Hayes, 65 passed away August 19, 2018 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan surrounded by his family. He was born November 4, 1952 in Bangor, the son of Thomas W. and Shirley E. (Dennis) Hayes.

He was beloved by all his family and friends, and brought much joy and laughter to all who knew him and will be greatly missed by all. He was a wonderful husband and father who always put his family first.

Bill is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Cunningham) Hayes; daughters, Renee Doucette and husband John, Michele Herbert and husband Josh, Crystal Bouchard and husband Peter, and Julie Hallet; son, William Hayes, Jr.; sister, Nancy Hayes-Jones; brother Tom Hayes; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the William Hayes Memorial Fund, C/O Cheryl Hayes, PO Box 351, Norridgewock, ME 04957.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.