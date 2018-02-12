William “Bill” H Cates (1938-2018)

NORRIDGEWOCK - William “Bill” H Cates, 79, of Norridgewock, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 7, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 9, 1938 in Bath, the son of William L. and Georgia (Richardson) Cates.

He grew up in Norridgewock where he attended local schools. In 1964, he married Nancy Williams in Waterville. Bill was employed as a master mechanic in area garages including Hights, Clough Motor, Rodden Motor, 201 Service, and Joseph Motors. He was also employed by the town of Norridgewock in the highway department and drove his own 18-wheeler for a time. He was last employed by Farrin Brothers & Smith, retiring in 1992.

Bill enjoyed “fixing” things, gardening, helping our neighbors and playing with his dog, Shelby.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy (Williams) Cates of Norridgewock; son David of Norridgewock; daughter, Lisa Walton and husband Ricky of Hartford, ME, aunt, Geneva Fall of Skowhegan; several nieces, grandnieces; and his dog, Shelby. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Georgia Cates, and his sister, Jane Arsenault.

The family wishes to thank everyone at Maine General, Redington Fairview, and Maplecrest Nursing home for all their special care.

As per Bill’s wishes, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations for Bill’s memorial c/o Nancy Cates, 36 Childs Road, Norridgewock, ME 04957.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.