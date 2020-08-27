William “Bill” H. McCall, III (1943-2020)

FARMINGTON - William "Bill" H. McCall, III, 77, of Phillips, died Sunday evening at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born in Philadelphia, PA, a son of William H. and Marguerite (Beecher) McCall and received his education in local schools. Bill was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam Conflict. He was a truck driver for many years and had achieved driving over a million miles without an accident. He was a member of the Lane-Dube Amvets in Jay, the American Legion and Sons of American Legion of Gray, the Farmington BPOE#2430, Fraternal Order of Eagles in Rumford, and he Knight's of Columbus 3rd and 4th degree of Jay. He was a member of the Phillips Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, Diana (Free) McCall of Phillips; 2 sons, Mike and his wife, Erin and Will and his friend, Dani; 2 special daughters, Hillarie and Laura; 3 granddaughters, Adria, Saydee, and Kayden; a brother, Raymond and his wife, Bonnie; He was predeceased by a son, Patrick.

Graveside Elks memorial services preceded by military honors will be held on Sunday, August 30, at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Covid-19 rules with masking and social distancing will be observed by those in attendance. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, any memorial donations be made in his memory to the family, PO Box 375, Phillips, ME 04966. Memories and photos may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center-Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.