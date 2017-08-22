William (Bill) Howard Bickford (1963-2017)

CHINA - William (Bill) Howard Bickford, 53, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 19, 2017 with his wife by his side.

He was born Dec. 14, 1963 in Waterville, the son of Arnold E. and Alice H. (Esancy) Bickford.

He was educated in the schools of China and graduated from Erskine Academy in 1982. On April 18, 1998 he married his soul mate, Annette M. Curtis at the China Baptist Church. He was employed for 36 years by RSU 18 as a bus driver in the transportation department. He also owned and operated B&P Garage. Bill served on the South China and Weeks Mills Volunteer Fire Department.

Bill had the biggest heart and he always did the impossible. His family was his life. He enjoyed camping, watching cartoons, and loved his kids more than anything in the world.

Bill is survived by his wife of 19 years, Annette M. Bickford of China; eldest son, Mike F. Davis Jr., eldest daughter, Jasmine K. Bickford, youngest son, Joshua W. Bickford, and his baby girl, Jayda A. Bickford all of China; and 2 brothers, Arnold Bickford II of Waterville, and Donald Bickford of Albion.

Bill was predeceased by his parents and one sister.

He will be greatly missed by his nephews, Arnie Bickford and Tyler McCray; nieces, Faythe Bickford, Jessica Bickford, Abby Bickford, and Alexis Bickford, as well as, brother and sisters-in-law, students, and many more friends and family, and the community.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 25, 2017 at 11:00 am, at the China Conference Center, Neck Road, China with the Reverend Ronald E. Morrell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations in Bill's memory to the Bob Smilie Pancreatic Cancer Memorial Fund, 305 Mason Road, Shapleigh, ME 04076.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.