William “Bill” L. Turner (1927-2017)

WINSLOW - It is with great sadness that we are left to say good-bye to a loving husband, father, and relative to many. William “Bill” L. Turner left on his journey July 12, 2017 at the age of 90, surrounded by his family. He was born February 15, 1927 in Princeton, the son of Edward James and Caroline (Carlow) Turner. He was the last surviving member of his family and his generation.

He began his adult life by joining the US Navy at the age of 16 and served for 8 years in WWII and Korea, which included his time in the reserves until his honorable discharge. After the military, he worked at Bath Iron Works, went on to teach welding and then to work for J.R. Cianchette Construction in Pittsfield, then on to Warren Brothers Construction. He was a Charter member of the VFW in Fairfield. He was also a member of the American Legion in Fairfield as well.

Bill went to Connecticut for a healthier economy and ended his career while working for the East Hartford Federal Aircraft Credit Union. He and Eva then traveled across the country in their camper and split their time between Florida and Maine.

He is survived by his wife, Eva I. (House) Turner of Winslow; son, Donald Turner and wife Robin of South Carolina; 2 daughters, Vicki Gilbert and husband Allen of Oakland and Shelly Phillips and husband Larry of Winslow; granddaughter, Sarah of Connecticut; 6 grandsons Jonathan Turner of Texas, Michael Ross of Westbrook, Jeremy and Joshua Phillips of Winslow, Anthony Gilbert of Waterville, and Brian Gilbert of Skowhegan; granddaughter Aburey of Vermont; several great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Verne; 3 sisters, Carolyn, Claudia, and Pauline; and granddaughter, Stacey Valeriani.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, in Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Bill’s memory to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.