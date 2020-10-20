William ‘Bill’ Latty (1930-2020)

RANGELEY - William “Bill” Latty, 90, of Rangeley passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Oct. 13, 2020.

He was born in Lac Megantic, Quebec to Walter & Beatrice Latty on April 19, 1930

In his early adult years, he worked at the Megantic Fish and Game Club as a hunting and fishing guide; becoming the Game warden in 1962. A true outdoorsman, Bill continued hunting and fishing until recent failing health kept him home.

As a new husband and father, Bill moved his growing family to Rangeley in 1964, knowing he could build a safe and secure future. Bill worked as a mechanic at D.C. Morton & Sons, he walked across the street each day to a job he was proud of until retiring at age 63.

Bill quickly made friends, some of whom became as close as family. Always enjoyed spending time with his buddies going four wheeling, and whatever mischief they could find. Bill loved and valued his ever growing family and many good friends.

Survived by his loving wife (Nicole) of 59 years, five children: Diane West, Johanne House, Danny Latty, Suzanne Latty, Nancy Latty, five grandchildren: Jamie Clark, Seana Beal, Tad Clark, Charles House & Selina Latty, nine great grandchildren: Brittany West, Alyana Clark, Arwen Clark, Mathew Clark, Kane Clark, Chelsea Clark, Aryanna Beal, KariAnn Beal & Torin Beal one great-great grandchild- Adam West and a one surviving brother- Robert Latty. He was predeceased by one sister, two brothers and a very special family friend – Leland Clark

Bill will rest in peace at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Donations may be made in Bill’s memory to the Rangeley Region Guide & Sportsman Assoc. Junior Guides program PO Box 244 Rangeley, ME 04970.

