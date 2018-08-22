William “Bill” R. Tolman Sr. (1933-2018)

NEW PORTLAND - William “Bill” R. Tolman Sr. passed away peacefully holding the hand of his wife at Maple Crest Nursing home on Thursday August 16, 2018.

Bill was born in Malden Ma., on May 7th 1933 to Elizabeth and William F. Tolman.

He lived in Malden until he was 13 years old, then his family moved to Gloucester, Ma. That was when he met and married the girl next door. On August 1, 1953 he married Harriett Enslow. They raised 9 of their 10 children in Gloucester, then in 1980 they packed the last three of their children up and moved to New Portland, Me. They bought and remodeled the Wire Bridge Diner.

Bill was a jack of all trades. As a young boy he delivered milk, ice, wood and coal by horse and wagon in Boston. He was a steeplejack, a solider in the US Army, carpenter, maintenance man at Gorton’s of Gloucester, owner operator of the Wire Bridge Diner and maintenance man on Sugarloaf.

After retiring, he and his wife raised the last of their 10 children. They always loved having children around so they became foster parents to approximately 26 children. Bill loved to be around his family, hunting with his brothers, fishing, and gardening. He was always helping people remodel, tinkering on cars and helping friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Harriett A. Tolman of New Portland; daughter, Kathy and husband Sam Pusateri of Essex, Ma; daughter, Suzanne and husband Frank Genovese of Gloucester Ma.; daughter, Heidi Tolman and partner Lorie Agren of New Portland Me.; daughter, Nikita Tolman and boyfriend Dan Roy of Kingfield Me; daughters, Kim Dean and Traci Tolman; brother, Wallace and wife Dorothy Burbine of Manchester, Ma; brother, Kenneth Tolman of New Portland, Me; brother, Lester and wife Rayleen Tolman of Strong, Me; sister, Phyllis and husband Pete Sova of Gloucester, Ma. Bill was the proud grandfather to 23 grandchildren and great grandfather to 22 great grandchildren and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bill is predeceased by his parents Bill and Betty (Liza) Tolman; his sons, Scott T. Tolman Sr, William R. Tolman Jr; daughters, Terri Beth and Lisa Anne; grandson, Jonathan Brooks; brothers, Benny, and Bernard Burbine; and sister, Noonie ( Rosemarie ).

Our family would like to thank the staff at Maple Crest Rehab. Facility and the staff at the Mt. Abram Regional Health Center and many other medical staff at Maine Medical in Portland , and Togus, VA hospital, the North Star ambulance service for their kindness and compassion over the past few month and some over the past few year. A very special thank you to Mary Dexter and Lynette Abbott from the Androscoggin Home Care for their many years of taking care of and helping to get Bill back on his feet.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018 at West New Portland Church, 94 River Road, New Portland at 10:00 am. Fellowship to follow in the community room at the New Portland Fire Station in East New Portland.

In lieu of flower we would like donations sent to Maple Crest Rehab. Facility for Residential Activities, 174 Main Street, Madison, ME 04950.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.