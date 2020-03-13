William ‘Billy’ Clifford White (1942-2020)

SALEM TOWNSHIP - William “Billy” Clifford White, 78, passed away on March 5, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1942, in Crockertown, the son of Lawrence and Victoria (Knowlan) White. Billy was educated in the schools of Dryden, Wilton, Strong and Phillips, and received his GED certificate.

He served his country for 13 years in the U.S. Army, with two tours of duty in Vietnam, being honorably discharged as a Sergeant and received the Bronze Star.

On Sept. 15, 2001, he married Jeanne Espeaignnette in Phillips.

Over the years, Billy worked for Bob Brackley, Farmington Shoe Co., John Deere, Newall Construction, Forster Mfg Co. (Strong), and Howard Brothers Carpentry.

He was a member of the National Rifle Association, and the Salem Outlaws where he participated in their Memorial Day Services at the Mt. Abram and Mile Square Cemeteries for 10 years. Billy enjoyed NASCAR, hunting and fishing, muzzle loading, and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed the 9th Infantry 7th Battalion 13th Artillery Reunion with his fellow Vietnam Vets, and the White Family Reunion which he attended every year.

Billy is survived by his wife, Jeanne White of Salem Township; his children, Kathy McElroy of Dover, TN, Debbie Odom and Jeff of Indian Mound, TN, Sherry (Tootie) Hansen of Reddick, FL, Jesse White and Rachel of Centerville, OH, Charles (Chuck) White; step daughter, Amanda Wilcox of Temple; daughter in-law, Penny White; grandchildren, Jacob and Jeremy Hicks, Marion and Cody Bridges, Cori Compton, Derrick White, Brittanie Averril, Sherice Pillsbury, Trevor Hansen, Madison, Ashton and Sam White, Treyvonne Cote and Carter Ryerson; 19 great grandchildren; siblings, Lawrence (Junior) White of Avon, Dale White and Kim of Madrid, Steve White and Leslie of Farmington, Pam Virgin and Tom Boyce of Canton, Joella Ross and Jim of Phillips. He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Leola Coolong and her spouse Bill, Linda Woodcock and her spouse Kirtley, and Julie; sister in-law, Virginia White; brother in-law, Wallace Virgin; daughter, Karen Hicks; son, William White; son in-law, Reggie Hansen; grandsons, Billy White and Lee Gragg; granddaughter, Rebecca Lewis; and great granddaughter, Chastity White.

Donations in Billy’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938 or to the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hostford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.

The family would like to thank the staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital for their care of Billy.

Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m., on May 17, 2020, at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon. A reception will follow at the Avon Community Building, 1116 Rangeley Road, in Avon.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.