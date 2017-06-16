William ‘Butch’ Riggs (1945-2017)

William “Butch” Riggs

September 13, 1945 – June 12, 2017

Husband, father, teacher, coach and lover of the outdoors, Butch Riggs passed away at home on June 12 after a year-long battle with cancer.

He enjoyed 49 years of marriage to his soul mate, Maureen (Lothrop). They raised two daughters, Darcy and Tristy, in the home they built in Wilton.

He was a life-long Wilton resident, and enjoyed a 32-year career as a teacher of business, typing and computers. His determination and ability to overcome challenges were an inspiration to many of his Mt. Blue high schoolers. His ability to relate and provide an appreciation for learning, earned him the title of “favorite teacher” by many of his students. He inspired his students to be their personal best and continue their education, like he had done by obtaining his degree from Thomas College. Early in his teaching career, Butch also coached Mt. Blue’s women’s basketball team achieving 128 wins over his 12-years of coaching.

Butch’s competitive spirit was not just on the basketball court. His competitive nature persisted in cribbage and card playing as well as with hunting and fishing. The size of the “one that got away” would be bigger with each retelling of his fishing tales but he earned substantial bragging rights when he got two partridge with just one shot. He looked forward to his weekly bowling league, his annual fishing trip with his buddies, snowmobiling, golfing, taking the four-wheeler up “on the mountain” at camp in Weld, and spending the summers camping at Dummer’s Beach.

Butch was a loyal friend and husband. He is preceded by his mother Corinne, his father William, and his brother Robert. He leaves behind his wife Maureen; his sister Shelby Rafter; his daughter Darcy Zur Muhlen and husband Louis; daughter Tristy Wolfe and her husband Waylon; four grandchildren, Ella and Jacob Zur Muhlen, and Nya and Walker Wolfe, and numerous other family and friends. He will be remembered for his wise sense of humor, kindness, and strong will.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com, where a video tribute will also be available soon.

Family and friends are invited to memorial visitation on Thursday, June 22 from 4-6 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington. There will be an Elks service at the conclusion at 5:45 PM.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday afternoon June 23 at 1 p.m. from the Center, with Rev. Dr. Pamela Morse officiating. Following services, all are welcome to attend a comfort reception from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Farmington Elks lodge School St., West Farmington.

Remembrance gifts may be given to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, Me. 04240. Private family committal services at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.