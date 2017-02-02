William C. Hyde, Sr. (1945-2017)

LEWISTON - William C. Hyde, Sr., “Bill,” 71, of Industry, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, shortly after being admitted to Central Maine Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 6, 1945, in Augusta, a son of Carey and Alice (Mercier) Hyde.

He was a graduate of Farmington High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

On June 29, 1968, he married Sandra Taylor.

He dedicated his career to the shoe manufacturing industry, beginning as a pattern maker at Farmington Shoe. He became head of Quality Control and also worked at Livermore Shoe, Ansewn Shoe where he travelled to India and Santo Domingo and retired from GH Bass (Philip Van Heusen).

He was an outdoorsman and a life-member of the NRA; from a very early age he learned to enjoy the woods and lakes where he learned to hunt and fish; and, he willingly took his late father, "Papa," (who suffered from arthritis) out in the boat to wet a line and enjoy the peace and tranquility on Maine’s pristine lakes.

He will be remembered for his love of always building and tending to the campfire, (even when it was not necessary for warmth) and was looking forward to helping his son by tending the fires during the 2017 sap season. He was also a NASCAR and Patriots fan.

His legacy was his devotion to family. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandra, of Gardiner; their son, William C. Hyde, Jr., “Billy” aka “Tiger” and his wife, Sandra of Industry; two granddaughters: Melissa Hyde and her companion, Robert Konopka of Industry and Sarah Boucher and her husband, Jarred Boucher of Industry’ five great-grandchildren: Chloe Corson, Braxton Boucher, twins Rose and Anabelle Boucher and Kaitlyn Konopka; and a brother and best friend, Bobby Hyde and his wife, Pam of Chesterville.

He was predeceased by his folks and a brother, Frederick Hyde.

Public memorial graveside services will be held in the springtime at the columbarium section of the original Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta on Monday, May 8 at 2 p.m. with Rhonda Wiles-Rosell as celebrant. Full military honors will be provided by Camp Keyes. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Veteran’s organization of one’s choice. Cremation and memorial services are in the care of the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.