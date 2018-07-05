William C. Webber (1933-2018)

AUGUSTA - There is a big party in heaven to welcome Bill Webber, who passed on, June 14, 2018, where he's happy to be reunited with family and friends.

William C. Webber was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Weymouth, Mass., to Charles Sumner Webber, MD, and Helen L. Clement Webber, RN. A new sibling for his 3 year old sister Nancy Jane Webber (Thompson).

After his father's death on May 16, 1934, Bill's mother moved with Bill and his sister Nancy, to Maine where the children grew up. Bill loved sailing and fishing on Cobbosseeccontee with their Aunt Ruth. He graduated from Winthrop High School, class of 1952.

Bill was a medic with Army Third Division in the Korean War. After, he took advantage of the GI Bill of Rights to study accounting at Gates Business School. Later he accepted a position as a Maine State Auditor.

We don’t know a lot about Bill's childhood because he simply didn’t know. When his head was split open in the war, doctors said he would be a vegetable. However, he and the Good Lord had a different plan. He learned to walk and talk all over again. If you saw him years later, the only visible sign of the trauma was a serious scar nicely covered by thick black hair, always slicked into place.

He might have died falling from a roof he was replacing on Linwood and Pauline Pease’s house. Instead he walked away with only scratches from barbed wire and hay stubble. Oh, and there was that time with the chainsaw.

Bill and his then wife Sandy owned a commercial maple syrup business on Voter Hill in Farmington, winning “Best Maple in Maine” three years in a row. He also raised strawberries commercially, kept honeybees until a bear had other plans, but that’s another story.

He loved family, friends, pets, stories, boats and scotch. He often had a contagious smile or a story to share about adventures with friends like Mike Hersom in his younger years, or Fr. Rod Potter, the Flagg family or maybe about blowing things up with his explosives expert friend Francis Filaroska, hunting, trapping or plowing snow.

Bill was always proud of his four children: Charles “Chuck” Sumner Webber, David “Chip” Michael Webber, Bruce Howard Webber and Sharron Clement Webber Halpert and his seven grandchildren, Daniel Michael Webber, Dylan Lucas Webber, Miriam Hope Webber, Briana Clement Webber, Aiden Nile Webber, Giacoby Sumner Halpert and Carson Solomon Halpert. We are very excited to meet his great grandchild this winter.

He also leaves behind his beloved companion, Edna Beers, without whom we would have lost him a lot sooner. Our family would not be complete without Shunk, Sheba, Lucky, Black and Buddy. If people were as loyal and loving as these dogs, our world would be an amazing place.

Bill sang with the SPBQSA (Barbershop Quartet) and enjoyed dancing. He was an avid Red Sox fan and Patriots fan. He was a member of the American Legion Post 132, the Korean War Veterans Assn. and Disabled American Veterans. He was actively involved in his church as a member of the Bishops Committee. He served on the Board of Directors for the North American Maple Syrup Council and was a founding member of the Mt. Blue Chordsman Barbershop chorus in Farmington.

For the last four years Bill had been a patient at Patriots Place at Togus, the VA hospital in Augusta. His family would like to thank the staff and volunteers for all their love and attention. We know they will miss his flirtatious banter and contagious smile.

A service with military honors will take place on Monday, July 9th at noon at Maine Veterans Cemetery Civic Center Dr., Augusta. With a celebration of his memorial will take place later this summer. Please email sharron@halpertlifesafety.com for more information on that.

Memorial gifts are suggested to be sent to the Travis Mills Foundation. This organization supports veterans combat injured veterans and their families. You can call them at 207-480-3490 or visit travismills.org.

If you want to honor him, help someone who needs to smile. Crack a joke, lend a hand, pay them a compliment or just share a smile and think of Bill. Then raise a scotch, count your blessings, tell a story and smile as you think of him.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.