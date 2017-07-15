William E. Johnson (1962-2017)

JAY – William E. Johnson, 55, of Jay, died Wed. evening, July 12, 2017 at the Hospice House with family at his side.

He was born Feb. 8, 1962 in Farmington, a son of Harold Michael and Catherine Elaine (Cameron) Johnson, II. He was a graduate of Jay High school and was a material manager at Form Fibre Technologies in Auburn.

He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and any activity that included spending time with his beloved family. He could often be found splitting wood with his daughter and family.

Survivors include his wife, Corrina Johnson of Jay; his daughter, Samantha Scarbrough (Justin); grandchildren Adalia, Ayden, Alicya, all of Jay; his son, Joshua Cole of San Francisco; two brothers: John Johnson (Sharon) and Mike Johnson, all of Jay; three sisters: Sandy Bryant (Peter) of Jay, Nadine Ivey (Larry) of Louisiana and Valerie Samson (Kevin) of Palm Bay, Florida; He was predeceased by his parents; a stillborn son, Jeremiah Johnson; a daughter, Heather Johnson and his mother-in-law, Nancy Knight.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

At his request, public memorial graveside services will be held Wed., July 19 at 11 a.m. at Birchland Cemetery, North Jay. Following services, all are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life at LaFleurs’ Restaurant, Rte. 4, Jay. Remembrance gifts may be given in his memory to the Franklin Cty. Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd. Farmington, Me. 04938. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.