William E. Lybrook (1936-2018)

FAIRFIELD - William E. Lybrook, 82, passed away Sept. 2, 2018 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.

He was born Aug. 11, 1936 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Thomas and Marion (Moore) Lybrook.

As a young man, William enlisted in the Unites States Air Force where he served from 1953 to 1957 during the Korean War. He went on to serve in the Air Force Reserves until 1961.

On June 1, 1958 he married Eloise Goodspeed and went on to raise three beautiful children together. William and Eloise ran several family businesses, including apartment rentals, auto salvage yard and a used car lot, spanning 55 years. Throughout the years, William enjoyed traveling with his family including hunting and fishing with his sons, Kenneth and William II. In later years, he enjoyed wintering in Northport, Florida.

William is survived by his significant other, Linda Dunaway of Fairfield Center; Ernestine Lessiker and husband Steven, Kenneth Lybrook and wife Leisa, William Lybrook II and wife Lynn; grandchildren, Katherine and Jennifer Lessiker, Kemp Lybrook and Molly Lybrook; siblings, Ethal Batton, Henry Lybrook, Richard Lybrook, and Ida Lybrook all from Ohio; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Tomas and Marion Lybrook; wife, Eloise; siblings, Bob, Leroy, Tommy and Mary; also his precious granddaughter, Beth Lybrook.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 9, 2018 at 2 p.m., at the Baptist Church, 22 Main Street, Norridgewock. A gathering will be held immediately following the celebration at the Fairfield Center Grange Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, Maine 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.