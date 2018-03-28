William George Coolong Jr. (1956-2018)

SABATTUS - William George Coolong Jr., 61, of Sabattus, died suddenly on March 23, 2018 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

He was born in Avon, on Dec. 29, 1956, the son of William, Sr. and Leola (White) Coolong.

Billy graduated from Mt. Abram High School in the class of 1976. He had been employed at Bath Iron Works/General Dynamics for the past 39 years. He enjoyed traveling to the western states, wearing western apparel, and collecting postcards and pictures. Every Saturday night, he loved watching the show “UFC” on television.

Billy is survived by; his sisters, Lori Savage and companion Scott Pinkham of Phillips, and Debra Coolong of Westbrook; his nieces, Jessica Savage of Avon and Chelsea Coolong of Auburn; his great nieces, Madison and Mckenzie Contreras of Avon. He was predeceased by; his parents, Bill and Lolli Coolong; and his niece, Christy Savage.

Donations in Billy’s memory may be made to shrinershospitalsforchildren.org (go to donate now, honor memorial gift, Tribute information, Billy Coolong).

A Graveside Service at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon will be held later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.