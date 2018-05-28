William George Sanborn (1940-2018)

DIXFIELD - William George Sanborn, 77, passed away at his home in Dixfield on May 23, 2018. He was born on November 19, 1940, in Portland, the son of Donald and Virginia (Crib) Sanborn. William graduated from Gorham High School in the class of 1958. Upon graduating from high school, he went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force. On June 8, 1999, William married Kim L. Martin at the family home in Dixfield. For 41 years, he worked as a lineman for the telephone company. He was a proud member of the NRA and SAM. William enjoyed hunting, fishing, going for walks, spending time on the wood lot and eating whoopie pies.

William is survived by; his wife, Kim Sanborn of Dixfield; his sister, Joann Reardon and husband Jack of Limington; his daughter, Jennifer Sanborn of Cornish; his step son, William Thebarge and wife Jennifer and grandson, Chase of Dixfield; his step daughter, Myriah Theberge and husband Timothy of Dixfield; his grandsons, Jason Baldinelli and wife Amanda of North Monmouth, Julian Baldinelli and wife Hannah, and great grandson Lincoln of Louisiana.

Donations may be made in William’s memory to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at 12 noon, at his home in Dixfield. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.