William H. Sanborn (1935-2017)

WEAVERVILLE, Calif - William (Bill) Sanborn, 81, passed away peacefully with friends by his side in Redding, Calif. on March 27, 2017.

He was born in Farmington on Aug. 4, 1935, son of Helen Estelle Harris and Norman Francis Sanborn.

Bill attended school in Weld, recognized for perfect attendance (where his mother and grandmother were the teachers). He graduated Weld high school class of 1953 with three other students including Nellie Clemens, Orson (Orka) Storer and Bertron Conant.

He attended Farmington State Teachers College and served in the US Army before moving to Brookline Massachusetts where he became a successful automobile salesman for various dealerships including Volkswagon & Porch. Bill was especially proud of a sale he made to Boston Pops conductor Arthur Fiedler.

He later lived in Florida for a short time before moving to California. He was on open minded free spirited adventurist visiting many European countries in his younger years. As an artist he enjoyed drawing, woodworking, stained glass, photography, listening to a variety of music genre and loved to sail.

Bill was predeceased by his parents and his dearest aunt Hester R. Harris, sisters Jean Carolyn Johnson and Norma Frances (Bunny) Clemens, nephews Bruce Johnson, Elijah White III, and a niece LaDonna White.

He is survived by nieces and nephews Carl Johnson Jr. & wife Rosalie of Livermore Falls, Susan Johnson Storer & husband Scott of Weld, Daniel Johnson & companion Jackie of Weld, Christopher Johnson & wife Zilla of Rumford, Jo L. White Spielvogel & husband Stephen of Strong, Laurie White McCabe & husband Dennis of Lake Forest CA, Betsy Clemens & companion Jason Hickey of New Vineyard, great nieces Angela Storer Alexander of Farmington, Krista Storer Ryder of Wilton and Nicole White Sillik of Farmington, one great-great nephew, four great-great nieces and a very special lifelong friend Bert Conant of Deltona Florida.

Graveside service will be held later this summer at Robertson cemetery in Weld.