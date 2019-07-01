William Ira Hatch Jr. (1971-2019)

JAY - William "Billy" Ira Hatch Jr., passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2019.

He was the son of William (Bill) Sr and Carol Hatch. Born on Aug. 12, 1971 he captured the hearts of his family, and everyone around.

His laugh, contagious, would fill a room or entire building. He had a love for carpentry, building and fixing things, pouring love into everything he molded. He loved cars, four wheelers, trucks, and could often be seen tinkering around the garage with his Dad, brother and other family members.

An avid card player, Billy never showed his hand, and his poker face rarely could be read except for when it came to the love he had for his family.

He leaves behind his wife Regina Hatch, a son, William Hatch III, daughters Jennifer, Cheyanne and Ariana Hatch all of Jay, as well as Desiree Witham of Livermore Falls. He also leaves behind both his parents, William and Carol Hatch of Wilton, a brother, Daryl (Donna) Hatch of Farmington, and a sister, Darcy (Mert) Haskell of Jay. He also leaves behind two grandsons, Elijah Wilcox of Jay and Xavier Avery of Livermore Falls. In addition he leaves behind an extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Billy was a giver in life and remained true to that stance until the very end. He lives on through nine unknown people whose lives were changed in receiving of his organ donations. A carpenter, card player, son, father, husband, brother, grandfather, friend and now a hero.

A celebration of life for Billy will be held on July 7 at 27 Bennett Street, in Wilton.