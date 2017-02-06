William J. Marsocci Jr. (1945-2017)

FARMINGTON – William J. Marsocci Jr., “Bill”, 71, passed on Thursday Feb 2, 2017 at his home of natural causes.

He was born on May 16, 1945, in Providence, R.I., the only son of William and Elizabeth (Hayes) Marsocci. Bill joined the U.S. Army in December of 1968 and served two tours in Vietnam.

After leaving the military, he became employed with the U.S. Postal Service where he worked for 30 years in various capacities. He had five grandchildren whom he loved immensely, frequently traveling to Florida with the grandchildren.

He enjoyed reading all types of books, particularly Westerns and mysteries. He was a devoted father, and encouraged his daughter to play softball and never missed a game; this was a tradition that he carried forward with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 34 years Margaret (Welch) Marsocci whom he married on March 7, 1982. He also is survived by his daughter Shawna Marsocci and her five children: Jackson, Deloni, Sha’niya, Isabella and Ryan Jr; his step-daughter Holly Howard and her husband Maynard of Strong and their children James and Tyrel.

Tributes and condolences may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) in Farmington on Monday, Feb. 6, from 1 until 3 p.m. Graveside service will be held at the new Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta, on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at noon.