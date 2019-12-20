William James Cairnie Sr. (1944-2019)

NEW PORTLAND - William James Cairnie Sr., 75, passed away on Dec. 17, 2019 at his home in New Portland, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1944 in Andover, Mass., the son of Ernest and Margaret (Waldie) Cairnie.

William graduated from Andover High School, Andover, Mass., in the class of 1964. He served his country in the U. S. Army from 1965 to 1968.

On Nov. 27, 1968, William married Sharon Bowden in Andover, Mass. He worked at Phillips Andover Academy and for Raytheon Corporation. He was a member of the Coffin-Hewey-Safford American Legion Post #173 in New Portland, and the AARP. William enjoyed cars, ATV’s, snowmobiling and most of all spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

William is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Cairnie; son, William Cairnie Jr.; daughter, Jessica Hoffses; granddaughter, Amanda Keeter; grandsons, Rory Smith Jr., Ronald Cairnie, Benjamin Smith Sr., Kenneth Smith; great grandsons, Briar Keeter, Rory Smith III, Camden Smith, Benjamin Smith Jr; great granddaughters, Kimber Keeter, Preslee Smith and Madilynn Smith.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Kimberly Cairnie and his grandson, Aaron Smith.

Graveside services with military honors will be held in the spring of 2020. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.