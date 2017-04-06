William L. Austin (1944-2017)

SOUTH PARIS - William Lawrence Austin, 72, of South Paris passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 at his home.

He was born July 25, 1944 in Farmington the son of Clarence Barker and Dora Alberta Douglas.

He grew up in Farmington and Wilton graduating from Farmington High Class of 1966.

He met Barbara Antone and married her in 1963. William went to work for G.H. Bass in 1962 and worked for many years in the shoe industry until retiring in 2013. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping.

William is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Austin; three sons, Lonny Austin and his wife Samantha of Florida, Warren Austin and his wife Karen of Poland Spring, and Larry Austin of Greene; three grandchildren Brandon, Billy, and Klarissa; two great grandchildren; his sister Darlene Hardy and husband David of Tennessee; three brothers Ronnie, Jimmy, and Danny; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his mom and dad, Lorin and Dora Austin, his sister Kathy, and his brother Norman.

Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Those wishing may make donations in William's memory to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice Foundation, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

