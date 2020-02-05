William P. Fisher, Sr. (1926-2020)

OAKLAND - William P. Fisher, Sr., 93, went home to the Lord on Jan. 4, 2020 in Waterville.

He was born March 17, 1926 in Waterville, Maine. He was the son of the late Norman and Alice M. (Otis) Fisher. He was predeceased by his wife of thirty years Elizabeth “Betty” (Folsom) Fisher.

William grew up in Oakland, Maine. He attended Oakland public schools and was employed for many years at the Cascade Woolen Mill in Oakland. He was a member of Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church in Oakland. Bill loved gardening, dancing and playing the harmonica. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. After retirement, he enjoyed wood working, making children furniture, rocking chairs and other custom items to order.

William is survived by seven of his children. William Fisher, Jr of Winter Port, Maine, Bonnie Mindek and her husband Robert of Boca Raton, Florida, Jeffrey Fisher of Waterville, Maine, John Fisher and his wife Patricia of Waterville, Maine, Dolores Krampitz and her husband Edward of Plainville, Connecticut, Jolene Zerbe and her husband Kevin of Southington, Connecticut and Raymond Fisher and his wife Linda of Wallingford, Connecticut; three stepchildren, Scott Fisher, William Kelley and Amanda Kelley, all of Waterville, Maine; brother, Paul Fisher and his wife Norma of Oakland, Maine; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great grandchild.

William was predeceased by his son Kenneth Fisher and his first wife, Ernestine (McCorisson) Fisher; brother, Carl Fisher of Vassalboro, Maine; and his sister Helen Zimba of Oakland, Maine.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends wishing to honor Bill may make a donation in William’s name to the Humane Society, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.