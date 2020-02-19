William R. Thibodeau (1933-2020)

SKOWHEGAN - William R. Thibodeau, 86, of Skowhegan passed away Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2020.

He was born in Skowhegan on Nov. 24, 1933 to the late Herbert and Ina Burlock, Thibodeau Sr.

He wore many hats as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, Hunting, riding his ATV and being with his family. He worked for years in local shoe shops Norwock shoe and Dexter shoe. He drove for Shibley Fuel Co. then retiring from Skowhegan School district. He was predeceased by his parents, a son James B. Thibodeau, Brother Herbert A. Thibodeau Jr. and Sister Mabel LaPierre.

He would take his grandson Christopher out for a payday candy bar and soda. His grandchildren was his world.

Survived by his Wife of 61 years Dorothy Gaudreau Thibodeau, daughter Susan Henry husband Bruce, Grandchildren Christopher Henry wife Brandy, Jennifer Henry partner Brian Aubry, and great-grandchildren Kalie McGlashing, Hunter Smith, Connor Henry, and Haidyn Smith.

At Williams request there will be funeral or visitation hours. Interment at the convenience of family.

Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, Maine 04976

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.