William T. Redlevske (1951 – 2018)

AUGUSTA - William T. Redlevske, born on Oct. 23, 1951 in Farmington, to Wilmer Redlevske and the late Lynette (Palmer) Redlevske, passed away due to complications after emergency surgery, at age 66, on July 8, 2018 at MaineGeneral Hospital.

William worked in the wood industry at R & R Forest Products, Inc., where he was the owner/operator until retiring in 2017.

Preceded in death by his sisters, Cynthia Redlevske and Patricia Redlevske; his brother, Wilmer Redlevske Jr.; and mother, Lynette Trafton. He is survived by father, Wilmer Redlevske; brother, Leon Trafton; son, William J. Redlevske; daughter, Jasmine (Redlevske) Hammond; stepson, Benjamin Duffy; and granddaughter, Hailey Redlevske.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service, officiated by Pastor Josh Barnes, on Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 30 Sidney Road, Palermo, Maine. Following, there will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. located at Bill's home, 190 Somerville Road, Jefferson, Maine.