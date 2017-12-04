Wilma Evelyn Sargent Plog (1927-2017)

FARMINGTON - Wilma Evelyn Sargent Plog, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, with family at her side at Edgewood Rehabilitation & Living Center.

She was born on July 5, 1927 in West Farmington, the daughter of Wilson E. and Mabelle A. Hutchins Sargent. She was educated in the schools of Madrid and Phillips, graduating from Phillips High School in 1946. She also graduated from The Golden Beauty School of Portland. She was a past member of the Sandy River Grange of Madrid, and a member of the Reeds Mill Sewing Circle. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and crafts. She was a live-in housekeeper for several years prior to her retirement.

She is survived by nine children, Gale and husband Myron Witherell, Naomi Henderson, Raymond Plog, Thomas and wife Veronica Plog, Peter and wife Terri Plog, Wilda Lewis, Grace and husband Gilbert Eaton, Simon Plog and Susan Plog, 23 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 3 great, great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her only brother, Ronald Sargent, her son Wilson Austin Asselin, a grandson, Glen Gilchrist, son-in-law, Lawrence Lewis and her friend of 40 years, June Petrie.

The family would like to thank Edgewood Rehabilitation & Living Center as well as Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their care and concern during her last years.

Condolences and tributes as well as a memorial video may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation, Sunday, Dec. 10 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington, followed by a memorial service at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road, Madrid at 2:00 pm with Rev. John Gensel officiating and interment will be at the Dunham Cemetery in Madrid immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make donations in her memory may be made to the Reeds Mill Sewing Circle, c/o Marie Bubier, 62 Pinkham Hill, Phillips, ME 04966.