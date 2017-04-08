Wilma Linden McClure (1925-2017)

KINGFIELD - Wilma Linden McClure (Linda McClure), age 91, died on April 6, 2017 at her home.

She was the wife of Howell McClure, and daughter of Oscar P. Linden and Edith McKeighan Linden. She was born in Portsmouth, Iowa on Nov. 16, 1925, one of 10 children – seven boys and three girls.

Wilma learned at an early age the value of honesty, hard work, and education. Her father died in 1933 when she was seven years old and her mother was left to raise the children on a farm by herself. In the early years, the children walked to their country school, and then were bused to the Tennant High School to complete their education through the 12th grade. Her mother sold magazines and newspapers so that all the family could enjoy reading.

Upon graduation from high school, WW2 was in force, and Wilma joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps in order to study nursing for her career. She became an R.N. In 1947 and often remarked how very much she enjoyed her training and practice of nursing until the age of 62. The scope of her experience included; Franklin Memorial Hospital in Med/Surg, Operating Room, Emergency Room, Orthopedics, Delivery Room, and Central Supply; Director of Nursing at the now-named Edgewood Manor; Home Health; for Dr. Dale Bardo's Office; and Private Duty. She practiced in New Orleans, LA; Omaha, Neb.; Waltham, Mass.; and Farmington.

In 1952, she met and married Howell McClure in Waltham, Mass., where they lived for four years, and then moved to Kingfield, where Howell was offered new employment. There they raised five children.

In 1968, Wilma and Howell purchased their home and farm on the Salem Road in Kingfield. Together they worked diligently remodeling the home and developing McClure’s Tree Nursery.

In 1987, Wilma retired from her nursing career to work the farm full time. In 1991, they purchased a winter home in Sun City, AZ, where they enjoyed a pleasurable life of resting, dancing, visiting friends and relatives, and took part in many other activities. She and Howell became interested in learning more about other states as well as other countries, and for several years they joined tour groups, or went on cruise ships, or traveled by auto tours until their ages and health problems interfered with the joy. Other interests of Wilma included, ballroom dancing, reading, walking, attempting to learn the Spanish language and piano, studying the computer, communicating by e-mail, visiting, playing cards, mini golf, theater, browsing thrift shops, and “eating out” – among other things. Wilma suffered with many health problems including, severe scoliosis, hearing loss and blindness. She was always interested in the importance of medical research in diagnosing and treatment of health problems and wanted to donate her organs and her body to science research, but was unable to fulfill this wish.

Wilma is survived by; her husband of 64 years, Howell McClure of Kingfield; daughter, Candice Barton and children Nicholas Barton and Kirsten Barton of Vinalhaven; daughter, Lisa Beecher and husband Jamie of Portland and children Karen Goldberg and Eric Beecher; daughter, Kirsten Dyar Distefano, husband David, and sons Adam Dyar of Strong and Samuel Dyar of Florida; daughter, Alison McClure and Terrence Everatt and her sons Christopher Joyce and Sgt. Alexander Joyce of the U.S. Army; son, Dr. Linden McClure, wife Lai, and sons Logan, Levi and Lazlo, all of Beaverton, OR; brother, Dewey J. Linden of Walnut, IA; sister in-law, Ellen Linden of Harlan, IA; grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins; other relatives and numerous other friends. She was predeceased by: two sisters; six brothers; sons in-law Stephen Dyar and Arnold Barton Jr.; and granddaughter Nicole Joyce.

The family would like to thank Shannon and the crew at the Kingfield Health Center, and Mary and other staff at Androscoggin Home Health for their exceptional support.

Those wishing may send donations in Wilma’s memory to: The Iris Network, c/o Development, 189 Park Ave., Portland, ME 04102, www.theiris.org/donate or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.

There will be no funeral or established visiting hours, but the family encourages those wishing to stop by the farm and send cards to Howell at 251 Salem Rd., Kingfield, ME 04947.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.