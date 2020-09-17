Wilmot Fred Sweetser Sr. (1948-2020)

PHILLIPS - Wilmot Fred Sweetser Sr., 72, passed away at his home in Phillips on Sept. 13, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on Sept. 7, 1948 in Farmington, the son of Donn and Lucille (Anderson) Sweetser.

He graduated from Phillips High School in the class of 1967. On June 24, 1967, Wilmot married Beverly White in Weld. Over the years, he worked at Starbird’s, Timberlands, Coombs Shoe Factory, Cousineau’s, Knapp’s Garage, Nichols Welding, Farmington Farmers Union, RLH Enterprises, Cathedral Pines and was self-employed as a lumberman. Wilmot enjoyed wood working, hunting, camping, fishing, ATVing, and cookouts with the family.

Wilmot is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly Sweetser; his two daughters, Rebecca Lander and husband Sean of Orlando, FL, Veronica Towne and husband Lawrence of Wells; his son, Wilmot F. Sweetser Jr. and wife Pamela of Freeman Township; granddaughters, Cassandra Sweetser of Florida, Morgan Lander of Jacksonville, FL, Christina Lander of Florida, Stephanie Towne of Auburn, Kimberly and Meagan Towne of Wells; grandsons, Tyler and Brandon Sweetser of Freeman Township; great granddaughter, Teagan of Florida; and great grandson, Jace of Florida.

Donations in Wilmot’s memory may be made to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Route 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10 am, at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon. Please wear a mask.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.