XXsavior Elwood Harris (2018-2019)

NEW SHARON - XXsavior Elwood Harris, 11 months, passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2019, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He was born on January 29, 2018, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Chadd and Jessica (Thompson) Harris.

XXsavior is survived by; his parents of New Sharon; brother, Maximus Thompson of New Sharon; grandparents, Timothy and Elizabeth Harris of Chesterville, Anders Olafson and Kelly Eldridge of Starks; grandmother, Carmela Thompson of Farmington; great grandmothers, Rolene Harris of Chesterville and Ann Thompson of Temple; aunt/uncle, Courtney and Sebastian Leeman of Carmel, Nicole Olafson and Alexis Bernier of Miami, FL and many more family members. He was predeceased by; great grandfathers, Elwood Harris and LeRoy Thompson; great grandparents, Lyle and Maria Boutin.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019, at 11am, at the Living Waters Church, 547 Wilton Road, in Farmington. A reception will follow from 12 noon to 1 pm at the church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.