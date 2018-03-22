Yonnel L. Holland (1960-2018)

TEMPLE – Yonnel L. Holland, 57, of Temple, died Sunday at his home in Temple.

He was born in Elmer, N.J., Dec. 2, 1960, a son of Ronald and Anna Marie (Frederick) Holland.

Yonnel loved nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed the family camp and hunting and fishing. He will be remembered as being a conversationalist and being easy to talk to. He will be forever missed by his family.

He is survived by his mother, Anna Marie Holland of Witon; his brother, Ronald Holland, Jr. and his fiancée, Tammy Turner of Wilton; and two nephews, Ronald Holland III of Jay and Cody Holland of Winthrop.

He was predeceased by his father in 1991; a brother, Michael “Mike” Holland in 2014; and his nephew, Michael Holland who died in the sinking of the El Faro in 2015.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Saturday from 3-5 p.m. Graveside funeral services will be held in the Spring at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.