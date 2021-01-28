Yvonne Richard (1949-2021)

NORRIDGEWOCK — Yvonne D. (Davis) Richard, 7​1, passed away Jan. 23, 2021 at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. She was born May 29, 1949 in Jackson, the daughter of John P. and Hannelore (Kuhfus) Davis.

She graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington with a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics. On Sept. 12, 1970, she married Bruce A. Richard in Jackson, and they shared 41 special years together before his passing.​ Her work life varied widely from shoe manufacturing with Dexter Shoe to secretarial work with ITO Corporation of New England at the Terminal in Searsport. She finished her career as a certified nursing assistant and home health aide in the Skowhegan area, which exemplified her caring nature. She enjoyed knitting, reading, cross-stitching, crocheting, baking, and picking fresh Maine berries in the summer.

Yvonne is survived by her son, Christopher Richard and wife Meghan of West Roxbury, Massachusetts; brother, John Davis and ​husband Tom De​Rensis of ​Scituate, Massachusetts; 2 sisters, Ute Stevens of North Berwick and Lorraine Merrifield and husband Gary of Zephyrhills, Florida​, as well as many special nieces and nephews and friends that became family. She was predeceased by her husband, Bruce A. Richard.

A memorial service will be ​delayed until people can safely assemble, due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Yvonne’s memory to ​Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.