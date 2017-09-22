Zelma M. Toothaker (1921-2017)

FARMINGTON - Zelma (Meisner) “Sis” Toothaker, 96, formerly of North Chesterville, passed away on Sept. 20, 2017 at Sandy River Nursing Center with a loving friend by her side.

She was born in Chesterville Center at the family home of Charles William and Frances Wesley Meisner on July 15, 1921, one hour before her twin brother Delma Meisner (Joe) was born.

She attended the one room school in Chesterville Center Town Hall. The starting age at that time was 6 years in Grade 1. The teacher taught all subjects for eight grades besides music, art, health and had to be on the playground during recess. Children already knew their A,B,C,’s and other necessary beginner’s knowledge. Transportation wasn’t furnished in the “good old days” so her freshman year she went early with her father when he went to work at Fairbanks. The second and all the years of Farmington High School and Normal school, she worked her board at Rex and Marcia Parsons. Weekends she worked in J. J. Newberry’s as Clerk. She also worked at Riverside Greenhouse. Summers she worked at Pine Haven Camp in Canton.

Her first choice of a vocation was to go to Brunner Studio of Fine Arts in New York, but that did not happen. After graduating from Farmington High School in 1942 she taught school in Dead River for 3 years. She then taught at Chesterville Center with all grades and North Chesterville for the 5th – 8th grades. In 1949 she received her B.S. Degree in Jr. High Education. She taught 3rd grade at the Mallett School and the Red Schoolhouse. She taught both Sunday and Bible School at Farmington Falls Baptist Church and N. Chesterville Baptist Church.

She married Clark W. Toothaker on Dec. 23, 1944. They were married for almost 68 years before his passing in 2012. They owned and operated Toothaker’s Greenhouses for 20 years.

She was the Franklin County Publicity chair during World War II and helped watch for airplanes at the Watch Tower on Zion’s Hill.

She worked at Forsters Manufacturing, and 15 years for the SAD#9 lunch program.

She was a 74-year member of Chesterville Grange #20, a member of Excelsior Pomona #5, Maine State Grange, National Grange, Amaranth, White Shrine, and previously Woodland Wanderer’s Snowmobile Club, and Chesterville Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and embroidering, but her main love was painting.

Zelma was predeceased by her husband, mother, father, siblings Vella E. Meisner, Merville (Jack) Meisner, Orville Meisner, and Delma (Joe) Meisner, and daughter Claire T. Trask.

She leaves behind her daughter Anne T. Lambert and husband Tom of N. Chesterville, two special grandsons, Jeremy T. Lambert and his wife Danielle “Dani” of Coleville, CA, and Joshua C. Lambert and his wife Elizabeth “Liz” of N. Chesterville, a sister-in-law, one niece and two nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sandy River Nursing Center for the care and compassion during her last days with us. Special thanks go to Lori, Diane P., Emily, Lindsay, Diane C., Barb & Amy. Also, a special thank you to all the girls who she grew fond of during her stay in the assisted living center.

Condolences and tributes as well as a memorial video tribute may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Interment will follow at Webster Cemetery, Farmington. Those who desire may consider remembrance gifts in Zelma’s memory to either the Sandy River Center, Activities Department, 119 Livermore Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938, or Chesterville Grange #20, c/o Karen Locke, 94 Valley Rd., Chesterville, ME 04938.