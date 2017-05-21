Zelva Temblay (1920-2017)

OCEANSIDE, CA – Zelva Temblay, of Oceanside, CA., formerly of the Wilton area, passed away peacefully and quietly on May 14, 2017.

At 97 years old, she had lived a long and happy life.

She was the daughter of the late Guy Wilson and Florence (Haley) Pease. She is survived by her son, Colbert Wilkins and her daughters Myrna Wilkins and Jerenne Richards. Also left behind to cherish her memory are 11 grandchildren and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Clayton Wilkins.

Her family invites you to share memories and condolences on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public graveside services will be held Thursday May 25 at 12 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.