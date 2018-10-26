Letter to the Editor: Janet Mills for governor

This year I became an Independent because it seems crucial that both parties engage in problem solving across party lines, and that we find our common humanity, which sometimes gets lost in polarized political discussions. But there is no doubt that I will vote for Janet Mills for Governor.

First, she is not afraid of work. Janet Mills exemplifies a strong work ethic, and has worked tirelessly for a safer, better state. She can work across party lines because she is a good, decent human being who brings that humanity to work every day. She has values that are core to both parties, such as self reliance and ability to both lead and be part of a team. She carries a commitment, not to herself but to public service. Janet has worked her whole adult life and wants Mainers to have good employment, whether for example, that is in the trades such as plumbing or building; or for example, in teaching, running a small business, in the arts, industrial or the health care professions. She is an ally to the programs of the community colleges that will build our labor force.

Second, she is a good neighbor and family person. The first woman to serve as a prosecutor in the State of Maine, Janet Mills is both fearless and caring. I have known her to stop what she is doing in the middle of a busy day to listen to someone's concerns. She is a warm grandmother; she is a welcoming neighbor.

Third, Janet Mills wants Maine to thrive. Appreciating our hunters and fisherman, our old and new industries and businesses, she wants to create jobs and protect our environment for future generations to enjoy. She is the best candidate to boost Maine toward fostering our resources that will support a thriving economy. She knows the culture and traditions in Maine and can also lead economic growth in urban and rural areas, supporting research, investment, development and innovation. She can bring leaders together and work across the aisle to solve problems.

Fourth, Janet is an advocate for health care, for women, for children, for our veterans, for our seniors in preventing fraud, and for the prevention of domestic violence. She is a strong, even tempered, ally of law enforcement who maintains composure in tough circumstances. Janet Mills does not suffer bullies, and she will be a confident, caring leader if she is elected Governor.

Catherine "Caitelin" Carson-Gabriel

Farmington