A few reasons Maine needs to reject the NECEC corridor

As Mainers become educated and aware of the NECEC project, more and more people are realizing it’s a bad idea. Here are a few thoughts on what proponents of the corridor like to talk about, and why they’re wrong.

Corridor Proponents: The power line will only affect .05 percent of the North Woods.

Reality: 53 miles of new transmission line corridor, 150 feet wide, will be carved out of one of the last remaining large wilderness areas on the east coast ... at first. The corridor can be widened another 150 feet in the future to install a second line. Industrial wind turbines, access roads, and further development will inevitably follow. Herbicides will be used to keep vegetation in check, threatening waterways and rare native Brook trout. Mainers and those who love to visit understand that once this development begins, it will not be undone, and it will permanently mar Maine’s natural heritage.

Corridor Proponents: If the approval agencies deem the project safe and good for Maine, and then the project is shut down by a citizen’s vote, that sends a bad message to future investors about the reliability of the investment process in Maine.

Reality: A rejection of NECEC by a citizens referendum does the exact opposite to future investors and to our approval process: it sends a clear message that all major investment must be 100 percent transparent and in the overall best interest of Mainers, because we are watching, we aren’t ignorant, and we care about our state.

When CMP launched their campaign they said NECEC was supported by almost every town along the corridor. Those towns one by one had to organize votes proving that they did not, in fact, support the project. NECEC was being sold to Mainers through false advertising. The ultimate rejection of this project would tell businesses to be honest from the beginning or you’re wasting your time and resources.

A popular vote rejecting the project would also send a message to approval agencies to do their job thoroughly.

The PUC report primarily referenced a single study (The London Econ. study) that DISCLAIMED ITSELF from being a thorough review of the environmental and economic aspects of the project. The London Econ study is cited again and again in the PUC’s support of NECEC with little other scientific input while rejecting contradicting evidence and Brownie Carson’s bill (LD 640) to have a more complete study.

The ultimate rejection of NECEC would raise a very important question: might our approval agencies need to align themselves more with Mainers and less with big business? And that perhaps the current process in place for major business investment in Maine is, dare anyone whisper … flawed? One wonders how cozy the PUC is with CMP after issuing a $10 million fine for their massive over billing errors, immediately followed by a $17 million rate hike approval.

We do want investment in our state, but we want it to be transparent and honest from the get go, and we want our approval agencies to acknowledge that Mainers care deeply about our natural heritage, and decisions regarding “public need” should align with what the public would vote for.

Corridor Proponents: NECEC will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and take the equivalent of 700,000 cars off the road.

Reality: No, it won’t, and Brownie Carson’s bill (LD 640) to have a thorough study done on the affect of greenhouse gas emissions by NECEC was shot down by CMP lobbyists. Hydro Quebec’s system of 63 dams has collectively flooded an area the size of New Hampshire, millions of tons of decomposing vegetation is releasing potent greenhouse gases into the atmosphere year after year, so how “green” is this energy to begin with? In addition, all the power being produced is already being used, it will just be redirected to the New England grid leaving places like New York and Ontario to utilize fossil fuel peaking plants to meet their demand. It’s robbing Peter to pay Paul. Globally, NECEC would have a net zero effect on climate change and could do more harm than good.

Corridor Proponents: The NECEC infrastructure is going to add a major tax base to towns along the corridor.

Reality: While this might be the strongest and ONLY reason to support NECEC, remember CMP has a history of over estimating the pre-construction taxable value of its infrastructure to win over supporters, and immediately after construction aggressively re-appraising the value at lower rates to decrease their tax liability. They will do this year after year, repeating the process to whittle down their tax liability. NECEC will be no different.

Corridor Proponents: NECEC will create thousands of full time jobs for Mainers.

Reality: The construction phase of the project is expected to last about two years. The number of jobs estimated went from 3,200 to 1,600, and there is no guarantee those jobs will go to Mainers or how long they will last. Following construction, the total number of full time jobs resulting from NECEC will be a whopping 38, while simultaneously decimating the biomass industry in Maine. Franklin county alone would see a loss of 200 jobs should NECEC proceed.

Corridor Proponents: NECEC will provide a necessary power influx to the New England grid, especially with Pilgrim nuclear station shutting down.

Reality: This is not the case but if it was, send it underground through Vermont where it’s already permitted! NECEC is an Elective Transmission Upgrade to ISO New England, not a Reliability Upgrade. Maine is a net exporter of electricity, and ISO NE is currently oversupplied with lots of solar and offshore wind coming. Massachusetts had over 40 competing bids to choose from for this injection of so called “green” power. NECEC power to New England is not necessary, already has a permitted path if it was, and is one of dozens of options for more energy.

There are plenty of other talking points to set straight, like how the $258 million over 40 years payoff to Maine translates to a few cents per month per CMP customer, or how NECEC will choke out Maine based renewable energy projects, or how the entire prospect of a Spanish owned company controlling Canadian power that feeds the New England grid doesn’t exactly bolster our national security. During hot and dry summer weather, fires that might issue from the high voltage lines in sparsely populated areas could be disastrous, as happened with PG&E in California recently.

In the end NECEC is a terrible deal for Maine. Come November, Maine voters will have a chance to say so. Anyone in a position of elected power who might cast influence on this project would do well to align themselves with that vote.

Troy Hull

Starks