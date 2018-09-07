A notice from municipal officials in the Town of Phillips

[Editor's Note: This notice was released by the Town of Phillips, coinciding with the mailing of tax bills at the end of August.]

The Selectmen have committed the tax rate for fiscal year 2019 for the Town of Phillips. The mil rate for the July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 tax year has been set at 22.9. This is an increase over last year's 21.7 rate by 1.2 mils. The municipal officials of the Town of Phillips would like to set forth the following in regards to this increase.

The municipal operating budget increased overall by $7,257.00 from last year, even though some department operating costs decreased.

The Franklin County tax bill increased by $5,396.00.

The MSAD #58 tax bill increased by $129,330.00.

The Selectmen, Manager and Budget Committee work hard to obtain a good balance of raising funds to improve roads, provide fire and safety protection and administrative needs with being mindful of the impact higher taxes have on our community. As described above, the overall increase of municipal budget for the Town of Phillips this year was 5.6 percent of the increase of the school tax bill increase. Though the school has its challenges with operating within a state guideline to obtain subsidy funding, a different angle needs to be approached to more realistically meet our education costs. The County and School budgets are in other hands, but also in yours and ours, the taxpayers hands.