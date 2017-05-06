A thank you from the founders of the Western Maine Underwearness Project

To All Donors, Helpers and Organizations,

Thank you for your donations and help with the first “Western Maine Underwearness Project” campaign!

Without your involvement, we would not be celebrating this success with you. During our first campaign, you have collectively helped to deliver over 1,000 pairs of new under clothing to children.

Our Drop Box locations have been a great success, The Dugout Bar & Grill, Tranten’s Family Market and the Whitehill Farm farmers market stand, thank you!

The communication has been more than we could ever imagine. The Irregular, The Daily Bulldog, The Sun Journal and WJTK Radio along with our Facebook social network have all proved to be a major player in our communication activities, thank you!

Our Distribution partners, Western Maine Homeless Outreach, MSAD58 Nurses, United Methodist Economic Ministry Food Bank and Care and Share Food Closet, thank you! You are the ones that see firsthand the need and are there to assist the families.

To the local, corporate and church Underwearness drives, Dr. Heer DMD, Franklin Savings, Trinity United Methodist Church, Phillips Community Church United Church of Christ and the folks at the Phillips Area Community Center, thank you!

For all the people of our community that donated, that passed the word, that posted our signage and the folks that listen to us talk about it, thank you!

We are now gearing up for our Back to School Campaign that will run through the summer to help the kids start the new school year out with new underclothes and confidence. We hope to be adding additional drop box locations, Pass the word!

You don’t need a reason to help somebody…one pair at a time.

Find us on Facebook at “Western Maine Underwearness Project”

Susan & David Catino

Founders of “Western Maine Underwearness Project”

Contact 207-684-5777