An update from Literacy Volunteers

Dear Community,

I would like to share a few facts about Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties and I ask that you share this news. In this time of COVID 19, there are still positive things happening in the community.

Did you know that Literacy Volunteers tutors are still meeting with students?

Yes, the tutoring programs are still happening! Tutors are meeting with students via phone or video chat. Pictured above are Carol and Marlene. They have had a student/tutor partnership for 5 years. Currently, they are reading together 1 hour each day, via phone. There are currently 13 tutors and 11 students working on literacy goals.

Additionally, our Community Connect program is still providing monthly classes with 12 students currently participating. The classes provide a text- based discussion style learning forum about student selected topics such as family care, consumer protection, safety, and local government.

Our Bring Books to Life program is embedded within a local curbside preschool curriculum and 36 monthly books are provided, with activity kits and videos, giving parents the opportunity to have literary experiences at home with their children.

Our programs are grant funded, yet a large portion of the annual budget relies on fundraising events and donations from the community. Our biggest fundraiser is our annual book sale, typically held in May, at the Farmington Elks Lodge. Due to COVID 19, LVFSC had to cancel this event.

Our goal is to raise $2,000 between now and June 8. If you are in a position to donate at this time, it will ensure that the tutoring program will continue. With funds, we can purchase supplies, books, and defray administrative costs. There are several ways to donate:

Click on the donate button on our website: https://www.westernmaineliteracy.org/ Or mail a check to LVFSC, 129 Seamon RdSuite A, Farmington, ME 04938.

We have established an account at Ron’s Market for returnable bottle donations. Simply leave your bag of bottles there and ask for the money to go to Literacy Volunteers.

We look forward to resuming face to face instruction and interaction with the community and our students

May you all remain happy and healthy.

Good reading!

Michelle Guillaume

LVFSC Board Chair