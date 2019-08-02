CMP meltdown due to climate change

After decades of abusing Maine's customers, CMP is finding the climate is changing! In just 18 months, social media groups holding CMP accountable, have grown to over 20,000!. While CMP may recognize that grassroots social media groups are impacting their spin and story lines, it remains doubtful that they fully understand how the climate is changing. CMP has run roughshod over their customers, because they controlled the perceptions of politicians, media and regulators, selling themselves and their projects as “good for Maine” while delivering pitiful performance!

The social climate they operate in has changed! People are able to unite, tell their own stories and react to CMP pressures in seconds. While CMP lobbyists and spokespeople are sleeping, social media groups are still active. Never again will CMP be able to bulldoze their agendas through Maine without enormous push back from Maine people telling the truth and exposing their doctrines of spin! Pictures and videos from cellphones will expose truths concerning billing failures, price increases, outages, customer service and NECEC. Truth will increase to a 100 thousand or more the watchdogs overseeing CMP's dastardly deeds.

CMP failures have highlighted the news and created several investigations into their practices. A petition gathered over 600 signatures in just 3 weeks, asking the PUC to revoke CMP authority to operate in the State of Maine and Seth Berry's proposal for replacing them with a Consumer Owned Utility is gaining traction. The climate change is real and CMP is melting down, due to their inability to treat Maine customers honestly.

If CMP is successful in pushing through NECEC it will be the epitaph on their tombstone. The visual scar and broken promises will be a forever reminder “DON'T TRUST CMP”!

Rev. Darien (Deke) Sawyer

Jackman