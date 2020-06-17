Congratulations to Mt. Blue Seniors

Congratulations to our Mount Blue Seniors as they move on to new dreams, adventures and challenges. It has been a tough year here in our community from tragic explosions, political and civil unrest in the whole world and the Coronavirus. Things our young people will never forget...things that have brought a community together and things that have torn us apart. We pray for you as you venture out to make your mark in this world. One request please be kind and caring to others...please make the world a better place. This is your chance to make a difference.

Godspeed and God Bless.

Charlie Woodcock

Farmington