County Commissioners: We Are All Connected

Written by Robyn Raymond

I care deeply about this community.

As the adult and community education director in Jay/Livermore Falls and a resident of Farmington, I meet new people living and working in Franklin County every day. Their stories both inspire and motivate me. Having worked in adult and higher education for seven years trying to understand the inner needs of our learners I recognize each learner requires a different level of care.

Some of our students are parents/guardians. They relish the opportunity to enroll in free parenting classes to ensure better communication and connection with their children. We are able to provide this wonderful opportunity in our enrichment programming through partnership with Franklin County Children’s Task Force.

After attending the RSD 9 budget meeting last week, a question posed quite frequently in response to a social worker position added to the budget was, “why are parents not parenting?” While it would be brazen of me to say that the classes offered through our community will eradicate this issue, it is making a difference in the lives of children whose parents are enrolling with the end goal of family and self-betterment.

Other adult education students are without a vehicle. They perpetually struggle to attain their classroom goals without reliable transportation. In this, the assistance of Western Maine Transportation Services (WMTS) has been invaluable. It has made all the difference for a number of learners in Greater Franklin County attaining their high school credential. Recently, a survey was conducted by WMTS that received an outpouring of community response. Over 280 people in Franklin County weighed in expressing their need for transportation services. When the Community Relations Director for WMTS presented at the Farmington Rotary Club last week, he explained that this cut from the commissioners would take a bus offline further reducing access to health care, education, and basic living necessities.

With 149 people affected by layoffs at Verso in the last nine months, Western Maine Community Action, the service umbrella overseeing the Career Center, provided on-site career counselors and benefit specialists in our adult learning center to ease the tension of transition for displaced workers.

From helping us to establish retraining programs to advocating for our college preparatory courses, WMCA has played a crucial role in helping our neighbors get back on their feet. Forty percent (40%) of those that lost their job at Verso in the last round of layoffs are now back in the workforce. Forty-three percent (43%) are utilizing their TAA/TRA benefits to become skilled and knowledgeable in another field with hopes of finding employment locally.

The hope is that the hard work they put into training will pay off. There is good reason that it will, but such hope may well be misplaced if economic development takes a $60,000 cut in our county.

Economic development should be at the forefront of our concerns. Both adult education centers in Franklin County have worked hand in hand with Greater Franklin Development Council. We ensure that local area businesses are promoted, thriving and have access to a pool of educated, skillful applicants living in Greater Franklin County for hire.

With all the services mentioned above facing funding cuts from the county, how might we continue this level of care and meeting the needs of our community? I fear that we are being short-sighted and not looking at how this will affect people through a holistic lens. There is a tremendous need for social services being funded, but moreover there must be an understanding from those in a position of power to see how one cut affects all agencies and programs.

We are all connected.

We work collaboratively to ensure a safe, well-educated, and supported community. When one of us takes a funding cut, it creates a ripple effect that we all feel. When multiple agencies are zero-funded, we dismantle this network of care.

While I understand that my expression of concern may not provide a solution for taxes being “too high”, I can speak to the fact that people with more education earn higher incomes and pay more taxes, which helps communities prosper. The higher the education level, the less likely they are to be incarcerated. While I encourage people to explore adult education facts listed on this website: http://www.worlded.org/WEIInternet/us/adult-ed-facts.cfm, I think it is important to point out a few of particular relevance:

Federal, state and local governments stand to gain $2.5 billion in tax revenue and reduced expenses for every 400,000 adults who earn a high school diploma.

Adult education makes communities safer. Inmate participation in adult education reduced recidivism by 29% according to a study of three states.

Over 40% of all incarcerated adults in the US have not completed high school.

Voting is strongly correlated to educational attainment. The voting rate for adults without a high school diploma was less than half the rate for those with advanced degrees in 2008.

In the U.S., more than in most other countries, 60% of those with lower academic skills feel that they have no influence on public decisions and the political process.

I’m very much concerned about the social services provided in our towns and how these proposed cuts will affect day-to-day operations.

The funding for continuation of these valuable services in our area is critical.

I ask our commissioners to look at the vision statement of the Maine County Commissioners Association and self-reflect. Are you an embodiment of what is outlined below?

Maine County Government is a well-respected network of regional governments that have the authority to recognize and solve regional issues. The Maine County Commissioners Association provides relevant (vital) services to our citizens in a responsive, efficient, credible manner.

Mr. Brann, Mr. Webster, and Mr. Barker: please reconsider your proposed funding cuts. Be a part of the solution for our regional issues. Let us all reap the benefit of living in a healthy, educated and progressive community.

Robyn Raymond

Farmington