Drifting right

By John Frary

On July 10 sixty people showed up at the Waterville Democratic Caucus and chose the party’s nominees for the Ward Two, Four, and Six Council Seats. A motion to delay the Ward 4 Council nomination was defeated. Karen Rancourt-Thomas was the only Democrat who had come forward to offer herself for the mayor nomination. She was not chosen. No one was chosen.

Nick Isgro, Waterville’s Republican mayor, called Karen Rancourt-Thomas on the morning of July 11, following up an earlier call from one of her Democratic Party supporters. Later that day Karen announced that she was joining the Republican Party and supported Mayor Isgro’s re-election. On July 12 Waterville Democratic Party’s Facebook page explained that several community members felt that the organization and promotion for the 2017 caucus was “severely lacking” and that is why they decided to postpone nominating mayoral candidates. “The actions, however, were in no way intended to disenfranchise. This was a pragmatic, legitimate rule and nothing more.”

Compounding the confusion, Karen Rancourt-Thomas has explained that she had concluded her convictions were a better fit with the Republican Party, especially in regard to fiscal and economic questions. There’s a lot more to this nomination confusion, but the primary interest for this column is the local example of the slow steady trickle of defections from Left to Right in American politics. Over the years I have accumulated eight books on the subject along with dozens of downloads.

Rep. Larry Lockman of Amherst is Maine’s prime example of the phenomenon. Just this month I learned that his political biography started on the extreme left. He was once a subscriber to the Ramparts magazine, the flagship periodical of the “anti-war,” pro-Communist left during the Vietnam war agitation. He once served as a union shop-steward. Now, as co-founded the New England Opportunity Project, he is one of Maine’s foremost conservative leaders. He is more than happy to act as point man on every controversial issue. As a legislator more focused on principle than pragmatism, his interest in brokering legislation is less than his interest in making points that need to be made.

When I asked him what led him to change his views, he told me that the primary initial impetus came from becoming a father. This began a process of conversion that rapidly accelerated. That is far from the first time I’ve heard this explanation from a reformed and reconstructed liberal. This is a complicated motivation, but I’m guessing it includes the discovery that re-forming a whole society might actually turn out to be a lot more difficult than bringing up a tiny collective of children you helped to create.

The news of the Waterville defection and my recent conversation with Representative Lockman intersects with two July news magazine articles. One concerned Eric Greitens, the new Republican governor of Missouri. His story interested me so much that I ordered two of his books. His parents implanted a complete set of liberal ideas on his brain. He registered as a Democrat. He pursued humanitarian careers, working with refugees and Rwanda, but came to some unexpected conclusions. Principally, he came see that kindness and soft sentiments without taking responsibility for results, and neglecting the option of force were feeble instruments for human advancement. This realization steered him to a surprising decision. He joined the United States Navy, qualified as a SEAL and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was only after this that he found his way to the conservative authors and think-tanks that completed his conversion to conservatism.

An July 26 article about a candidate for U.S. Senator from Wisconsin named Kevin Nicholson shows some similarities. He was raised by Democrats to become a Democrat. As an undergraduate he served as the University of Minnesota’s College Democrat chairman so well that he rose to become the national president for the College Democrats of America.

Now he plans to run for the Senate as a Republican. His explanation: “I’m a conservative for reasons of hard-earned experience.” This experience included seeing the beginning of the “identity politics” strategy while working for the Democratic National Committee. What this meant to him was breaking people into factions identified by skin color or gender and pitting them against each other in a struggle for resources.

His DNC colleagues pushed him further right when they ridiculed his decision to join the Marine Corps. His experience as a combat officer in Iraq and Afghanistan consolidated his new beliefs. He discovered he liked Marine better than DNC staffers and the United States Marine Corps better than the Democratic National Committee.

After returning to the U.S. Instead, he earned an MBA from Dartmouth and an MPA from Harvard, and worked on international consulting. He currently works at a Milwaukee management-consulting firm. Summing up: “Every step of my story is seeing how the world works and slowly being introduced to reality, becoming more conservative every step of the way.”

Such leakages to the right will continue, because the same conditions will continue.

John Frary of Farmington is a former candidate for U.S. Congress, a retired history professor, an Emeritus Board Member of Maine Taxpayers United, a Maine Citizen’s Coalition Board member, and publisher of FraryHomeCompanion.com. He can be reached at jfrary8070@aol.com.