If you supported military operations in the Middle East over the last 19 years you are partly to blame for the most costly example of failed foreign policy in US history. This is why it was opposed by most of the nation's military and intelligence experts for years before it was enacted. Some of you will argue that this general or that political appointee actually supported this policy from the start. Having been one of those military and intelligence leaders who took part in the conversation, I see those individuals as opportunists who chose to support a politically driven agenda rather than a strategy that was based on the advice of experts.

Expertise is not something that can be awarded, as rank and political appointments can be. In fact, one's level of expertise is directly proportional to their ability to predict or produce a given outcome. Given that extremists and the instabilities they generate continue to complicate matters in the Middle East to this day, those who supported policy meant to eliminate both have clearly failed to prove themselves experts. What they can say is that they assisted the government as it carried out policy that has contributed $6.5 trillion dollars to the national debt without producing the results desired, and will likely lead to that much more debt spending in decades to come.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington